Carlisle -- Beverly A. (Olmstead) Karichner, 82, of Carlisle and formerly from the Lock Haven area, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at the UPMC Pinnacle West Shore Hospital, Mechanicsburg.

She was married to Ronald W. Karichner, who survives, and they have celebrated 64 years together.

Beverly was born on September 24, 1938 in Williamsport and was the daughter of the late Harold W. and Evelyn (Kramer) Olmstead, Sr. She enjoyed playing cards, camping with her husband, and taking care of her family. She was also a foster parent.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by one son; Steve W. Karichner (Sue) of Carlisle, four daughters; Jeannette K. Kelso (Craig) of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Cathy A. Kirk (Robert) of Camp Hill, Shelley M. Noreika (David) of Newville and Wendy L. Spangler (Thomas) of Castanea, 21 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and two sisters; Judith Olmstead of Jersey Shore and Linda Miller (John) of Lock Haven.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one grandson and one brother; Harold W. Olmstead, Jr.

There will be a public viewing 1 – 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore where the funeral will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Harrisburg, 7790 Grayson Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17111.

