Muncy -- Beulah M. Yoder, 94, of Muncy, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.

Born August 3, 1926 in Montgomery, she was a daughter of the late Ruth Anna McQuay. She married Richard Yoder, who preceded her in death in April 2000.

Beulah was the owner and operator of Yoder’s Diner, Muncy.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Muncy.

Beulah enjoyed cooking and loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, William and Linda Snyder, Muncy; a daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Mike Brown, of York; a daughter-in-law, Roseanne Snyder, of Mechanicsburg; a son-in-law, Jody E. King, of Muncy; two brothers and one sister-in-law, George Bartlett, of Millmont and Richard and Shirley Bartlett, of Danville; a sister, Carolyn Reich, of Beavertown; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her mother and husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Bonnie Kay King; a son, Barry A. Snyder; and eight brothers and sisters.

Per her request, there will be no services.

If friends so desire memorial contributions in Beulah’s name may be made to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

