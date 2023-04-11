Williamsport, Pa. — Beulah M. Shannon Aderhold, 87, of Williamsport passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at The Williamsport Home.

Born on July 26, 1935 in Lewistown, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Beulah (Weikel) Earnest.

Beulah attended Montoursville school district, worked as a laborer at Sylvania, and was a member of the former Trinity United Methodist Church. Above all Beulah was a devoted mother and raised five children, instilling in them the same values that she held dear.

Beulah loved shopping, whether it was for clothes, home goods, or gifts for her loved ones. Beulah also enjoyed listening to music, playing Yahtzee, gambling at casinos, and trying her luck with scratch-off lottery tickets. Her passion for life and fun-loving spirit were infectious, bringing joy to all who knew her.

In 2003, Beulah suffered a stroke that limited her ability to communicate. However, she retained the ability to sing "Happy Birthday" and say "I love you," which her children will cherish forever. Despite the challenges she faced, Beulah leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and courage that will be cherished by her family and friends.

Beulah is survived by her two sons, Phillip L. Shannon Jr. (Laraine), of Cogan Station, and Kenneth M. Shannon (Loretta), of Jersey Shore; three daughters, Terry B. Schriner (Steve), of Ulster, Brenda Shannon-Muniz (Robert), of Katy, Texas, and Brigette L. Winter (Larry), of Warrensville; ten grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Phillip L. Shannon, Sr.; her second husband, Wayne T. Aderhold; a grandson, Marshall Winter; and two brothers, Adam and Foster Earnest.

A funeral service to honor the life of Beulah will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 13 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. Burial will follow in St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery, Muncy. A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Beulah’s name to The Williamsport Home 1900 Ravine Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left on Beulah's memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Beulah Aderhold as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.