Lock Haven -- Betty Y. Miller, 93, formerly of 10 Woodward Meadows, Lock Haven, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Manor Care South, Williamsport where she had been a resident for the past four years.

She was born in Farrandsville on February 17, 1927 to Percy E. and Luella Simcox Young.

Betty was a 1941 graduate of the Lock Haven High School and a 1949 graduate of the Lock Haven School of Nursing. She was a private duty nurse in the Lock Haven and State College area before working at the Lock Haven Hospital. She also worked as a public health nurse and was a member of the Home Bible study.

Survivors include her son; Jack Y. Miller of Williamsport and daughter; Jean Miller Kelly of Mechanicsburg, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister; Sarah Strouse of Williamsport. She was preceded in death by her brothers; William and Dean Young, and sisters; Blanche Cryder and Helen Taylor.

Private Funeral Services for Betty Y. Miller will be held at the convenience of the family in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W, Main St., Lock Haven. Interment will be in the Jersey Shore Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Betty's name to Alzheimer's Association, 63 N. Franklin St. Wilkes-Barre, PA., 18701.

