Williamsport -- Betty V. Muir, 97, of Williamsport passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Rose View Center.

Born December 10, 1923 in Toronto, Canada, she was the daughter of Norman and Annie (Garrity) Pfleegor. She was the widow of Laurence Muir who died in 1971.

Betty had worked in the office at Eaton’s Department Store in Canada. She was a member of the former Ascension Church.

Surviving are her many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Frances Hennigan and Spencer A. Pfleegor.

In keeping with Betty’s wishes services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Betty’s name may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

www.SandersMortuary.com