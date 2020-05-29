Milton -- Betty S. Prowant, 95, formerly of Milton/Watsontown, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Riverwoods Nursing Home, Lewisburg, where she had been residing.

Born April 5, 1925 in Gregg Township, Union County, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Florence (Gauger) Shireman.

Betty was a 1942 graduate of Watsontown High School. She was born and raised in the White Deer Valley living in Alvira when the government took over the area during WWII. Betty retired from American Home Foods, Milton after 30 years of service. She was a former member of the Moose Auxiliary, Eagles Club both in Milton and the Order of the Eastern Star #394, Lewisburg.

She was a current member of Christ Lutheran Church, Lewisburg. Also, Betty enjoyed crossword puzzles, and reading and was an excellent seamstress.

She is survived by her three children: John D. Prowant and his wife Bonnie, of Winfield, James D. Prowant and his wife Jean, of State College, and Linda P. Woodling and her husband William, of Danville; two grandchildren: Emily and Elizabeth Prowant; and one step-granddaughter: Amy Moyer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-grandson, Tom Moyer.

There will be a private service held at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in Watsontown Cemetery. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com