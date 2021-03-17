Williamsport -- Betty M. Pepperman, 99, of Williamsport passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at the Presbyterian Home in Williamsport.

Born February 1, 1922 in Linden, she was a daughter of the late Melvin and Margaret (Updegraff) Williams.

She graduated from Williamsport High School in 1939. Betty was a member of the Order of Eastern Star and the Pine Run Grange. She attended Lycoming Christian Church where she was the oldest and longest living member. Betty worked at Brodart, and then retired from Liberty Mutual after 10 years of service.

She married the love of her life, LaRue E. Pepperman on September 11, 1940 and they shared 69 years together before his passing on May 2, 2010.

Betty and LaRue enjoyed square-dancing and traveling. She was often found preparing and enjoying holiday dinners and above all else treasured time spent with her family.

Surviving are two children, Bonnie J. Horn (Clifford) of Linden and Dennis L. Pepperman (Janice) of Trout Run; four grandchildren, Cheryl Plankenhorn (James), Cathi Reske (Christopher), Zoe Messina (Douglas) and Jon Ross Pepperman (Stephanie); and great-grandchildren, Alex (Lydia), Luke, Brayden, Madison, Anthony, Anders, Niklas, Dante, and Emerson.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by three siblings, Donald Williams, Dorothy Kiess and Harold Williams and a great-granddaughter, Taylor Plankenhorn.

A private graveside service in Wildwood Cemetery will take place at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Presbyterian Home in Williamsport for their exceptional compassion and care.

Online condolences may be made on Betty’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.