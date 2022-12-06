Jersey Shore, Pa. — Betty M. (Winter) Lupole, 92, of Jersey Shore passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Manor Care, Jersey Shore.

She was born on January 25, 1930 in Williamsport and was the daughter of the late Fred and Margaret (Ulsamer) Winter. She had worked at Williamsport Wire Rope and Glamorize, where she retired from. Betty was a member of Immaculate Conception Church and enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking, canning, and homemade quilts. Most of all, she treasured her grandchildren.

Betty is survived by five sons; John Lupole (Michelle), Mike Lupole (Jackie Strosser), Dennis Lupole (Pam), Lee Lupole, and James Lupole, all of Jersey Shore, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, four brothers; Bob Winter, Dave Winter (Norma), Phil Winter, and Joe Winter, all of Jersey Shore, and three sisters; Esther Morris (Mike) of Williamsport, Rose Palmatier of Williamsport, and Barbara Rider of Loyalsock. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers; John, Frank, and Carl Winter and two sisters; Mary and Ann Louise Winter.

There will be a public viewing 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 12, 2022 at the Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore and then a Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Monday, December 12, 2022 at Immaculate Conception Church, 5973 Jacks Hollow Rd., Williamsport where Father Bert Kozen will officiate. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery.

Send condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com.

