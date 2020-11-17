Loyalsock -- Betty Lou Welker of Loyalsock Township passed away on Saturday, November 14, on her 84th birthday.

She was born in Mount Carmel, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Ralph and Betty Kautter.

She graduated from Mount Carmel High School in 1954, where she was a proud Red Tornado cheerleader. She married Atwood Welker in 1960 with whom she celebrated 60 years of marriage on May 21, 2020. They lived in Shamokin, Pennsylvania, until 1967, when they moved to Loyalsock Township and spent many happy years. Betty Lou was a member of the Loyalsock Garden Club and the Williamsport Bridge Club. She spent many fall weekends in Happy Valley and was an avid Penn State fan.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children; a daughter Judy (Ron) Frick and a son Mark (Michelle) Welker, both of Loyalsock. She is also survived by four grandchildren; Matthew (Kristen) Frick, Michael Frick, Kylie Welker and Katie Welker, as well as a great-granddaughter, Leighton Frick. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy.

There will be no public service. Her family asks that you take a moment to remember Betty Lou during happier times. No flowers please, but should you wish to make a gift in her memory, please consider the Lycoming County United Way, 1 W. 3rd St., Suite 208, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements are entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com