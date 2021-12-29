Bloomsburg -- Betty L. Robbins, 94, of Bloomsburg died Friday, December 24, 2021 at her home.

Born July 3, 1927 in Unityville, she was a daughter of the late Timothy O. Adams and Susie M. (Miller) Long.

Betty retired from Milco Industries, Benton, and was a faithful member of Lungerville Christian Church. She enjoyed camping, crocheting, reading, playing dominoes, collecting chickens, and above all, spending time with her family.

Surviving are two daughters, Mary L. Koser of Danville, and Judith A. Hess of Chenango, N.Y.; a brother, Byron Stackhouse of Unityville; seven grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 29 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jesse C. Robbins; a daughter, Susie Catherine Robbins; a grandson, Jeffery Reichenbach; a granddaughter, Victoria Koser; and five brothers.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, December 30, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Pastor Shawn McNett officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org, or the Lungerville Christian Church, 1700 Rt. 239, Unityville, PA 17774.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

