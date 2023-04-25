South Williamsport, Pa. — Betty L. Cramer, better known as "MiMi," 86, of South Williamsport passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital. Surviving is her loving and devoted husband, David E. Cramer, with whom they would have celebrated 68 years of marriage in July.

Born July 11, 1936 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Clifford H. and Helen M. (Weigle) Weaver.

Betty attended the Williamsport Area School District. She formerly worked at the Williamsport Area School District in the cafeteria, and retired from the Williamsport Hospital, where she was employed in several departments.

Betty attended Buchanan Baptist Church and was a devoted volunteer at the Williamsport Hospital for over 10 years. A social butterfly, Betty enjoyed watching American Idol, shopping, and going out to eat with friends and family. Betty had a playful side, often indulging in scratch-off lottery tickets as a fun pastime. Though she never hit the jackpot, her true fortune was the love she shared with her husband. The couple was inseparable, always by each other's side, and their devotion to one another was an inspiration to all who knew them.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, David W. Cramer (Sarah), of South Williamsport; two daughters, Wendy L. Holmes, of Mesa, Ariz., and Karen M. Cramer (Chad), of South Williamsport; two grandsons; two step-granddaughters; two great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Helen B. Weaver, of Williamsport; and her beloved dog, Penny.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Rachel N. Robinson; and a brother, Merlin H. Weaver.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in Wildwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s name to the Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o The Gatehouse 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

The family would like to thank Dr. Wallace, Nurse Amy, Nurse Dianna, Alecia from the Palliative Care Team, and Dr. Nesbitt, and the entire Gatehouse staff for their loving and compassionate care of their wife, mother, and MiMi.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made on Betty’s obituary page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

