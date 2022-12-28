Lock Haven, Pa. — Betty L. Heckel, 97, of Lock Haven went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 26, 2022.

She was born on March 6, 1925 to Chester Francis and Lottie Hoover Orsin who preceded her in death.

On May 20, 1947, Betty married her “John Wayne” as she called him, the late John William Heckel, Jr. at St. Agnes Church.

During her lifetime, she was a graduate of the Lock Haven High School Class of 1943 and then held various positions in Lock Haven. Betty had been employed by J.J. Newberry Company, Smith & Winter Department Store, Piper Aircraft Corporation, as well as 22 years with Nestlerode Contracting Co., Inc. and lastly 7 years at Crafts, Inc. She enjoyed all of her jobs, especially with her buddy, Lillian Nestlerode.

Betty had a long, joyous life. Her favorite times were always with her family. They spent many years camping or going places together. Mom, or Noni as the grandchildren called her, made wonderful spaghetti and spoiled the family with her delicious meatballs. To top off this meal was a salad with her homemade dressing. She managed to make life an adventure for her children and grandkids with her “picnics” in the living room- even sometimes with a fireplace fire. Life was always interesting in the Heckel House.

Betty belonged to several organizations. She and her late husband, John, were very active in the late ‘50’s and early ‘60’s in the Girl Scout movement in Clinton County, with the Girl Scouts being recognized as Lone Troops, Inc. Betty served as past president of the Lone Troops, Inc. before the organization became Hemlock Council. She also served as the Day Camp Director at Camp Manuka outside of Rote.

Other organizations Betty was involved in include: lifetime member of St. Agnes Catholic Church; past president of Alpine Star Lodge #1827 of which she was a 50+ year member; past officer and member of St. Agnes Altar-Rosary Society; church choir which she enjoyed; committee member of Daffodil Day with the American Cancer Society; Eucharistic Minister at church; volunteer at Susque View Home; and a Gray Lady at Lock Haven Hospital.

Betty is survived by her children: Kathie (Gerald) Slenker of York, John W. (Ellie) Heckel, III of Gardners, Rebecca (Tom) Weaver of Lock Haven and Susan (Frank) Jones of Lock Haven. She was Noni to 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her late husband, John W. Heckel, Jr.; sisters, Vida Spotts and Leah Packer; and brothers, Chester F. “Tanny” Orsin and Fred Orsin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 1 p.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 3 E. Walnut St., Lock Haven with Rev. Father Joseph Orr officiating. Private interment will be at St. Agnes Cemetery.

Friends and family will be received at St. Agnes Catholic Church on Saturday from 12 Noon until the time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to either the Ross Library or St. Agnes Catholic Church through the funeral home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Moriarty Funeral Home & Crematory, 112 E. Church St., Lock Haven, PA 17745.

