Williamsport -- Betty L. Andrus, 82, of Williamsport passed away Friday, April 22, 2022 at ManorCare Williamsport North.

Born February 12, 1940 in Lock Haven, she was a daughter of the late Charles E. and Catherine E. (Alterio) Hill.

Betty spent the majority of her life turning a house into a home as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed couponing, shopping, and word find puzzles.

Surviving are her children, Arthur C. Andrus Jr. (Stephanie) of Williamsport, Robert E. Hill (Connie) of Jersey Shore, and James R. Hill, Sr. (Crystal) of Linden; 8 grandchildren, Zane and Paige Andrus, Kinley Bowers (Dakota), James R. Hill Jr., Rachel Zarzyczny (Michael), Cindijo Miller (Sean), Randy Hill and Candace Hill; 9 great-grandchildren, Mason, L.J., Tate, Zoey, Taitum, Lauren, Bradyen, McKenna, and Aberianna; and three siblings, Bonnie, Gary , and Larry Hill all of Williamsport.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur C. Andrus, Sr. and four brothers, Charles, James, John, and Grant Hill.

A funeral service to honor Betty’s life will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 27 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Memorial Park, Lock Haven. A time of visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at Sanders.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Betty’s name may be made to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport, 1001 Grampian Boulevard, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Betty’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

