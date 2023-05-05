South Williamsport, Pa. — Betty J. Weiskerger, 95, of South Williamsport passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 after a brief stay at The Williamsport Home.

Born on June 12, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Rena Renfer.

Betty was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church, South Williamsport, and served on the Altar Guild and sang in the choir. She and her husband George observed their 55th wedding anniversary before his passing on November 27, 2005. Betty was a beautician for the former L.L. Stearns & Sons and retired from the Rush Beauty Salon in January of 1993.

She was a member of Baldwin II Commandery Knights Templar #22 Auxiliary, Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #321 and Amaranth #125.

Betty is survived by a son, Richard G. (Penny) Weiskerger of Duboistown; a daughter, Cheryl R. (Dale) Chapman of Williamsport; grandchildren, Kristy L. (Sean) Engemann of South Williamsport and Craig R. (Heather) Weiskerger of Sarasota, Florida; great grandchildren, Ellia L. and Ethan J. Engemann; step grandson, Tracey A. (Kristyn) Chapman, and family. Betty is predeceased by a brother, Arthur Renfer, Jr. and a sister, Shirley M. Borger, and by her dearest friend and traveling companion, B. Dale Dawes.

Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing on Saturday, May 13 from 10 – 11 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church, 324 S. Howard St., South Williamsport. The funeral service will follow starting at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Jeffrey LeCrone officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

Her family will be forever grateful for the compassionate care she received and all the hugs given to her by her doctors, caregivers and hospice team during her time at Presbyterian Home, The Gatehouse, and The Williamsport Home.

Betty’s family will provide the flowers. Memorial donations may be made in her name to Messiah Lutheran Church 324 S. Howard St., South Williamsport, PA 17702 or charity of choice.

To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.jamesmaneval.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Weiskerger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.