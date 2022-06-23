Williamsport — Betty J. Stoetzel, 98, of Williamsport passed away June 21, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born August 30, 1923 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Job A. and Bertha L. (Smith) Seitzer.

Betty was a member of Christ Episcopal Church. She retired from McNerney, Page, Vanderlin, and Hall Law Firm after 33 years of service as a secretary. Betty enjoyed flowers and could often be found working in her flower gardens and tending to her hummingbird feeders. She had the best group of friends and those who knew her admired her hardworking and energetic ways. Betty loved all animals and took great delight in hosting her Christmas Eve party every year.

Surviving are three children, JoAnn Blum (Fred) of Williamsport, James W. Stoetzel of Dayton, Ohio and Gregory A. Stoetzel (Lisa) of Pasco, Washington; nine grandchildren Mickey Locey (Jennifer), Robert Stoetzel (Carmen), Stephen Stoetzel (Kathy), Christopher Stoetzel, Jamie Stoetzel, Jeremy Stoetzel, Michael Blum, David Blum, Lisa Cortez; numerous great and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and her beloved cats, Muffin, Molly, and Freckles.

In addition to her parents Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, William J. Stoetzel in 2011, two sisters, and two brothers.

A memorial service to honor the life of Betty will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 7 at Christ Episcopal Church, 426 Mulberry St., Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at church.

Memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s name to Lycoming County S.P.C.A, 2805 Reach Rd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

The family would also like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Leighton Place and all of the doctors, nurses, and caregivers of the 7th floor west unit at UPMC Williamsport.

