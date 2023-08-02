Watsontown, Pa. — Betty J. "Sis" Vognetz, 97, a lifelong resident of Watsontown, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Riverwoods, Lewisburg.

Born in Watsontown on May 9, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Paul Robbins and Grace (Robbins) Tyson Morrison. On August 8, 1945, she married her high school sweetheart, Allen R. Vognetz, and they celebrated 54 years of marriage until his death on February 28, 2000.

Betty was a 1945 graduate of Watsontown High School. She was employed at the former Wilson's Novelty Toy Company for many years and at the former Devitt's Camp Nursing Home earlier in her life, and later was a devoted babysitter for three generations of nieces and nephews.

She attended the Senior Action Center in Dewart, and was a former member of the Watsontown United Methodist Church since age 11.

She is survived by nieces and nephews: Nancy Welliver, Lisa Gordner, Tim Welliver, Ashley Maietta, Brock Gordner, Caitlin Gordner, Drew Gordner, Jack Welliver, Libby Welliver, Grant Welliver, Ed Tyson, Tammy Johnson, Makenzie Welch, and Nicholas Johnson.

Preceding her in death besides her husband were two brothers: Robert L. Tyson and Edwin "Ned" Tyson.

A graveside service will be held in Watsontown Cemetery with her nephew, the Rev. Guy E. Tyson, officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc., PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. To share a condolence or memory with her family, please visit www.wfbrooksfunerahome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Vognetz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.