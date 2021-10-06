Hughesville -- Betty J. Leighow, 92, of Hughesville died Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Wolf Run Village.

Born January 1, 1929, in Lyons, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Clarence P. and Cecile D. (Foust) Baker. Her husband of 19 years, Myron B. Leighow Sr., preceded her in death on April 11, 1978.

In her free time Betty enjoyed baking, sewing, playing Bingo, crafts, and quilting. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving, are two daughters, Kathryn (Jay) Myers of Muncy, and Ann B. (Butch) Cranmer of Hughesville; a son, Myron B. Leighow, Jr. of Frackville; two brothers, Robert (Editha) Baker of Hughesville, and C. Paul (Saiya) Baker of Turbotville; five grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Betty was preceded in death by her daughter, Beverly L. Bittner; a son, Fred H. Keebler Jr.; and a brother, Ray F. "Pete" Baker.

Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 8, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Rev. Richard L. DeMarte officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to Dementia Society of America at www.dementiasociety.org/donate.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

