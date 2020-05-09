Jersey Shore -- Betty J. Homler, 96, of Jersey Shore, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 7, 2020 at her home.

Born January 9, 1924 in Jersey Shore, she was the daughter to the late Harvey R. Hartzel and the former Bessie May Sweeley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rockey K. Homler Jr. on February 3, 2016. They were united in marriage on August 16, 1946.

Her greatest love was her family and being a wife, mother and grandmother. She loved tending to her garden and flower beds. Betty was most known for her Friday night family dinners and all the family holiday celebrations. She was also known throughout the area as a talented seamstress.

Surviving are her daughters, Charlene M. (Craig) Cella, Jane L. (Gordie) Rhinehart and Ann M. (John) Haussener; six grandchildren; and eight grandchildren.

Services will be private. She will be laid to rest in the Jersey Shore Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.