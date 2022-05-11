Milton -- Betty J. Barrows, 96, of Milton passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Watsontown Health & Rehab Center.

Born October 11, 1925 in Lewis Twp., Northumberland Co., she was the daughter of the late Frank P. and Mary Anna (Heddings) Cromley. On May 15, 1959, she married Bruce E. Barrows, and together they celebrated 55 years of marriage until his passing on October 29, 2001.

Betty worked and retired from Philco Ford in Watsontown. She enjoyed crocheting, puzzle books, and all kinds of puzzles.

Most of all she cherished all the time she could spend with her family. She was known by her family as a great cook.

Surviving are four sons: Bruce R. Barrows and his wife Deborah, of Muncy, Brent K. Barrows and his wife Catherine, of Carlisle, Byron S. Barrows and his wife Lois, of Milton, and John P. Barrows and his companion of Laura, of Muncy; two daughters: Betty A. Meluskey and her husband Robert, of Boiling Springs, and Lois Cooper and her companion Jim, of Sunbury; 18 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter: and one sister: Thelma L. Day, of Carlisle.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by three daughters: Brenda Clark, Beverly Shrawder, and Katherine Barrows; one great-grandson: Tyler Klein; one brother: Wayne F. Cromley; and four sisters: Elizabeth Walburn, Pauline McKee, Florence Kiester, and Ada Murray Ruhl.

Family and friends are invited for a visitation from Noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, May 13, at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Turbotville Cemetery

