Williamsport, Pa. — Betty Dangoia, 95, of Williamsport passed away peacefully on January 19, 2023 at the UPMC Divine Providence Hospice Unit.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Arlene King. She is survived by her two daughters, Deborah Smith Hardison (Ross) of State College and Suzanne Diaco of Athens, Ohio, and her three grandchildren, Michelle Diaco, Laura Diaco, and Alex Hardison. She was preceded in death by her second husband, Maurice Dangoia.

Betty was a 1944 graduate of Watsontown High School. She also was a graduate of the Thompson Business College in Harrisburg, Pa. She held positions with several employers, including the Navy Department in Washington, D.C. and Stroehmann Bakery in Williamsport. In 1986 she retired from Avco Lycoming after 32 years of service. Betty enjoyed sewing, shopping, and collecting cookbooks. A favorite activity was spending time with her family.

The family would like to thank the kind and caring people of the UPMC Hospice in Williamsport.

Following Betty's wishes, there will be no public viewing or service.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. To share a memory or condolence for the family please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

