Lock Haven, Pa. — Betty Catherine Van Gorder Yarnell, born December 22, 1920 in Lock Haven and the oldest surviving sibling of ten, died Friday, September 8, 2023 at Jersey Shore Hospital.

Along with her late husband, John Yarnell, who passed in 2005, Betty had five children: Judy Lucas who preceded her in death, Jeff (Nancy) Bobst of Cogan Station, Leanna (Sam) Price of Lock Haven, Jackie (Dwight) Shaulis of Arizona and Maureen (Don) Yarnell of Lock Haven. She had many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great, great grandchildren and great, great, great grandchildren.

Betty worked a variety of jobs, retiring at the age of 80 ½.

Throughout her life, she bowled, golfed and later in life, enjoyed dancing. Her favorite thing to do, though, was playing a strategy card game with her family who commented how well she played, winning the majority of the time.

When asked how she was living so long, her response was “stay active and avoid vices like smoking.”

Per her wishes, a private service will be held at the convenience of her family.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the American Cancer Society, c/o Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, Pa 17745.

