Lock Haven — Betty B. Witt, 96, of Lock Haven passed away August 25, 2022, at the CentreCare Home, Bellefonte, where she had been a resident for the past several months.

She was born in Lock Haven on October 21, 1925, the daughter of the late Walter C. and Lyda Smith Barner.

She was a 1943 graduate of Lock Haven High School and a 1947 graduate of Lock Haven University.

During World War II, while working as a telephone operator at Camp Edwards Army Base on Cape Cod Massachusetts, she met her future husband Burris A. Witt. After the war, they returned to Lock Haven and were married on December 27, 1945. He preceded her in death on April 27, 1999.

Betty taught for twenty-five years for the Keystone Central School District, having taught 2nd grade at Mill Hall Elementary School for six years, prior to a hiatus to have children, followed by nineteen years at the same school teaching 1st grade. During that time, she served as a Cooperating Teacher for Lock Haven University Student Teachers mentoring twenty-six individuals during her career.

She was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church and a Life Member of both the Friends of the Ross Library and the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees. She was also a Life Member of the Order of the Eastern Star – Ivanhoe Chapter Number 28.

Betty was an avid reader and enjoyed working crossword puzzles. She also frequented the coffee klatches with other retirees held at the local McDonalds and Burger King restaurants.

Surviving are her daughter Brenda W. (Ronald) Fry of State College; two sons, Samuel T. (Sally Levonick) Witt of Lock Haven and Thomas B. (Annamarie) Witt of New Cumberland, Pa.; eight grandchildren: Lydia J. Fry, Elijah W. Fry, Zachariah B. Fry, Kelley W. Logsdon, Jennifer W. Smith, S. Ashley Witt, Carolyn C. Witt and Benjamin T. Witt; and five great-grandchildren.

Betty also treasured the friendships that she developed over the past ten years with her two primary caretakers, Vickie Jones and Hazel Karchner.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers: Harry W. Barner, Richard L. Barner, and Walter C. Barner, Jr. and two sisters: Ruth B. Yost and Madeline Grace Barner.

Services will be held Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 West Main Street in Lock Haven, with the Reverend Justin Frear officiating. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Lamar Township. Family and friends will be received in the funeral home one hour prior to the services.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Annie Halenbake Ross Library, 232 W. Main St., Lock Haven, or Covenant United Methodist Church, 44 W. Main St., Lock Haven or through the funeral home.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Witt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.