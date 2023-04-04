Lock Haven, Pa. — Betty Ann Maguire, “Betty Boop,” left her earthly home to be welcomed into heaven by her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 1, 2023 after battling nearly 19 years with a debilitating Autoimmune Disease called Scleroderma.

Betty was born on September 4, 1938 in Norristown to her parents, Franklin C. Hansell and Sarah Rodriguez, who both preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her great granddaughter, Cyrri Culvey and great, great grandson, Kingston Havard.

Betty is survived by one sister that she always referred to as “Sis”, Dolores “Dee” Cressman of Jamestown, Tennessee; and her loving children: Mark Maguire of Lock Haven, Gary Maguire (Karen) of Lock Haven, Susan (Maguire) Eisenhauer of Winder, Georgia, Carol Maguire of Milton, Janice Gray of Lock Haven, Beth Tressler (Richard) of Mill Hall and Wendy Young (Todd) of Lebanon. Betty has been blessed with 19 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and 6 great, great grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Gracie, her loving cat, also survives.

Betty worked many years as a laborer and retired from Woolrich Woolen Mills in 2001.

She had a strong Christian faith. She enjoyed reading, gardening, camping with her daughter Beth, spending time at the river lot, gathering with friends and family, and lots of laughter. She had a wonderful sense of humor, and those who knew her will tell you how much they enjoyed her “Bettyisms.” A strong woman with lots of spunk and a little sass, she enjoyed life; and in spite of her health issues, she always remained hopeful and positive. Betty was a very kind and caring woman who loved her children with all she had.

Per Betty’s wishes, there will be no services. A private gathering of family and close friends to celebrate her life will be held at “The River Lot” at a date to be determined.

If you would like to make a memorial contribution in remembrance of Betty, please visit www.hopkinsrheumatology.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington.

