Williamsport -- Betty A. Otterbein (nee Stabley), 101, of Williamsport died December 14, 2020 at Valley View Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Montoursville.

Betty was born October 26, 1919 in Williamsport, the daughter of Almeda and Raymond Stabley. She graduated from Williamsport High School in 1937. She met her husband, Fred H. Sr., while still in high school and was married by the Reverend Bernard T. Bohr at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Williamsport, in 1939. Betty was predeceased by her husband in 2012. They had celebrated 72 years of marriage prior to Fred's death. Betty was also predeceased by all of her siblings.

She is survived by her children, Ann (Frear) Walker of Linden, Fred, Jr. (Fran) of Oval, Gerald (Diane) of Muncy, Eugene (Jacquelyn) of Picture Rocks and numerous grandchildren great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and several great-great-great-grandchildren..

After raising her children, Betty was employed by Glenn Furniture Store of Williamsport until her retirement.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Crouse Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Boniface Catholic church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport at 10 a.m., December 22, 2020. Closed casket visitation will be at 9:30 a.m., December 22, in the rear of the church. Masks and social distancing are required.

Expressions of sympathy can be posted at www.crousefuneralhome.com.