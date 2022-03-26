South Williamsport -- Betty A. Knecht, 95, of South Williamsport passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Muncy Place.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Richard F. Knecht on August 31, 2011.

Born February 23, 1927 in Berwick, she was a daughter of the late Sherman and Mildred (Young) Reigle.

Betty was a 1945 graduate of South Williamsport High School. She worked at Brodart for 16 years as a book distributor until retirement.

Betty was a member of Hillview Baptist church where she joyfully participated in the choir for many years.

Time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were of the utmost importance. She loved watching them participate in activities and always could be found in the stands at sporting events.

She enjoyed watching Penn State and NFL football, often rooting for the Steelers, but never for the Cowboys. Betty’s kind, caring, compassionate ways will certainly be missed by those who knew and loved her.

Surviving are two children, Richard A. Knecht (Teri) of Duboistown and Becky A. Mutchler (Robert) of Cogan Station; grandchildren, Kyle (Tina), Yvonne (Robert), Erin (Todd) and Holly (Cody); great-grandchildren, Brea, Landyn, Tyler, Paxton, Serin, and Xander; a sister, Shirley Day of Muncy; sister-in-law, Ruth Reigle of Montoursville; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, Gingi.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her siblings, Pauline Henderson (Alvin), Sherman Reigle (Jackie), and Jack Reigle; and a brother-in-law, David Day.

A funeral service to honor the life of Betty will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 29 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. A time of visitation will be held 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at Sanders.

Memorial donations in Betty’s name may be made to Hillview Baptist Church, 40 Hillview Ave. Williamsport, PA 17701 or the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

