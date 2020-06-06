Muncy -- Betsy A. Watts, 67, of Muncy died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at UPMC Muncy.

Born April 5, 1953 in Muncy, she was a daughter of the late Clarence L. and Mary Anna (Hess) Chestnut.

Betsy was a dedicated mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed flower gardening and her animals.

Surviving are a daughter, Toni L. (Brett) Taylor of Hughesville; a son, Corey J. Watts of Muncy; two sisters, Ginni L. (Larry) Michael and Karen S. (Ron) Robenolt, both of Hughesville; two grandchildren, Brady B. Taylor and Brent E. Taylor; and a great-grandson, Declan B. Taylor.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Rev. Glenn E. McCreary officiating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Montoursville. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.