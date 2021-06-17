Loganton -- Beth A. Robinson, 49, of Loganton, passed away all too soon on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital.

Surviving is her husband of 26 years and love of her life, Matthew C. Robinson.

Born June 22, 1971 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Carson L. and Joann L. (Berkheiser) Kline.

Beth was a 1989 graduate of Montoursville Area High School and attended beauty school. She was employed at Wegmans for the past 25 years.

Beth was a loving wife, daughter, sister, aunt, daughter-in-law and friend. Spending time with her husband and family brought her the greatest joy. She also enjoyed yearly family vacations to Myrtle Beach and had a special talent of floral arranging.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her siblings, Deborah Robertson (William), of Bowling Green, Ky., Kimberly Boyd (Robert), of White Deer and Steven Kline (Carleen), of Williamsport; father-in-law, Fred T. Robinson; brother-in-law, Kevin Robinson, of Trout Run and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Sharon Brown and a brother-in-law, Chris Robinson.

A funeral service to honor the life of Beth will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 18 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Woodward Township Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 17 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Beth’s name to the Glioblastoma Foundation P.O. Box 62066 Durham, NC 27715.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

