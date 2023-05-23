Williamsport, Pa. — Bessie L. “Betty” Croffut, 90, of Williamsport passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Born January 26, 1933 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late James and Edna (Hall) Caputo.

Betty was a 1950 graduate of Williamsport High School. She worked as a Nurse's Aide at Manor Care for many years. She married her loving husband, Robert A. Croffut, Sr., on December 30, 1950, and shared 53 blissful years until his passing in 2004.

She was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed crocheting, crafting, and traveling. Above all else, Betty loved life, her family, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are three daughters, Sandi Angelo (George) of Williamsport, Patti Pentaris (George) of Greece, and Brenda Binczewski (Joseph); a daughter-in-law, Deb Croffut of Hughesville; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a sister, Patty Dunkleberger; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert Croffut, Jr. on December 12, 2021 and her brothers, James Jr., Jack, Robert, Kenneth, William, and Richard Caputo.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family with burial in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Betty’s name to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 862, Carnegie, PA 15106

Online condolences may be made on Betty’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.