Williamsport -- Bessie A. Ertel, 95, of Williamsport passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital.

Born August 6, 1926 in Linden, she was a daughter of the late Amos and Mabel (Watts) Marshall.

Bessie was a member of Seventh Day Adventist Church where she was Head Deaconess for many years. She was a woman of strong faith, reading her Bible daily, listening to religious music and teaching children’s classes in Sabbath School for numerous years.

When she was younger, Bessie enjoyed swimming in the river in Linden, where she also met her late husband, Leon S. Ertel who preceded her in death on March 27, 2018. A journey that started at the Susquehanna River ventured for 72 loving years as she and Leon created a beautiful family. The couple enjoyed riding motorcycle, dancing the jitterbug and often entered contests to have their dancing skills judged, to later in life traveling together to all 50 states. They were blessed to visit Hawaii twice, and take a special family cruise to the Cayman Islands, treasured time that was spent with family. Bessie loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always partaking in celebrations and special events with them.

She loved flowers and would plant gladiolas and zinnias in her garden every year. Bessie enjoyed watching golf, her favorite sport, and fondly treasured the time spent with her son David when he took her to watch Tiger Woods in Florida. Bessie will always be remembered for her loving nature, kind smile, and her daily root beers.

Surviving are two children, David A. Ertel (Betsy) of Apopka, Florida and Diane S. Fulmer (Thomas) of Williamsport; five grandchildren, Christine Ertel, David Ertel, Jr. (Julia) of Denver, Colorado, Kimberly Ertel, of Apopka, Florida, Jeffrey T. Fulmer (April) of Williamsport, Trevor A. Fulmer (Jim Mattus) of Boston, Massachusetts; five great-grandchildren, Jackson, Harrison, Sophia, Waverly, Arabella; several nieces, nephews and dear friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Maurice L. Ertel, five sisters, Geraldine Kosinski, Betty Gamble, Evelyn Carothers, Shirley Younkin, Audrey Harding, and two infant brothers.

A funeral service to honor the life of Bessie will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, March 10 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. Burial will follow in Woodward Twp. Cemetery, Linden. A viewing will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service on Thursday at Sanders.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bessie’s name to Seventh Day Adventist Church, PO BOX 3545 Williamsport, PA 17701.

The family would like to especially thank all of the staff at Fulmer’s Personal Care Home, in Lock Haven for the tender, loving care that was provided to Bessie.

