Liberty, Pa. — Bertis E. “Ed” Colegrove, 61, of Liberty passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia.

He was born in Williamsport on July 1, 1961 to the late Egbert and Gladys Colegrove.

Ed was self-employed specializing in leather apparel, antiques, and flea markets. He was a member of B.O.R. MC. He loved the outdoors and would often ride 4-wheelers, Jeeps, and side-by-sides in the woods. Ed liked to listen to good music, especially country and classic rock, and have few beers. He liked to sit by the campfire, watch NASCAR, and travel. His favorite destination was the beach. Ed doted on his granddaughters and enjoyed his time spent with family and friends.

Ed is survived by his partner, Deborah D. Galley; a son, Damian (Lindsey) Colegrove of Williamsport; two granddaughters, Cambria and Jazlyn Colegrove; a brother, Eugene (Debra) Colegrove, four sisters, Linda (Mark) Fisher, Susan (Bob) Styers, Betty Colegrove, all of Cogan Station; and Violet (Roland) Garza of Texas; and additional family members, Grant, Ava, and Kaylee Galley.

In addition to his parents, Ed is preceded in death by a sister, Beverly McNett, and a brother, Charles Colegrove.

A celebration of Ed’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home, 500 W. Fourth St., Williamsport with Pastor Jeff Steppe officiating. Family and friends are invited to attend a public visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ed’s name to the American Cancer Society at donate.cancer.org.

To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.jamesmaneval.com.

