Avis -- Bertha Mae Breon, 93, of Avis passed away peacefully Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Haven Skilled Rehabilitation and Nursing, Lock Haven.

She was born November 25, 1927 in Lock Haven, one of seven daughters born to Clayton H. and Pearl (Butler) Fye. She was married to the love of her life, Charles W. Breon Sr. who passed away in 2000. They were united in marriage on September 2, 1947.

Bertha attended Lock Haven High School and graduated from Allentown Bible Institute. She and her husband owned and operated Pettecote Junction Camping Park, Cedar Run, until their retirement. Bertha had a love for flowers and gardening. She was a member of the Jersey Shore Garden Club for many years. Bertha had a real zest for life and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She spent many winters in Florida where she enjoyed playing shuffleboard. Bertha was a member of Phelps Chapel United Methodist Church.

Surviving are two grandchildren, Angela B. Williams of Bradenton, Florida and Donald W. Breon II (Andrea) of Jersey Shore; three great-granddaughters, Rachel Williams, Lilla and Eliza Breon. Two daughters-in-law, Patty and Cynthia Breon both of Jersey Shore. Bertha is also survived by four sisters – Elva Lutz Toler, Hobe Sound, Fla.; Ethel Bubb, Avis; Pearl Culp, Mifflinburg; and Martha Jones, Fredericksburg, Texas.

She was preceded in death by sons Donald W. Sr and Charles W. Jr; and sisters, Norma Jester and Jane Jones.

In keeping with Bertha’s wishes, there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Bertha’s memory may contribute to Phelps Chapel United Methodist Church, 68 Phelps Chapel Road, Jersey Shore, PA 17740.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

