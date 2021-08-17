Williamsport -- Bertha M. Bartley, 98, of Williamsport passed away Friday, August 13, 2021 at the Williamsport Nursing Home.

Born February 28, 1923 in Petit-Rorcher, New Brunswick, Canada she was a daughter of the late Ferdinand and Alpheda (Boudreau) Aubé.

Bertha was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church. She retired from G.T.E. Sylvania.

Surviving are two daughters, Barbara Reed of Cogan Station and Tanya Dodge (Ted) of Hanover, Pa.; four grandchildren, Tricia Reed of State College, Travis Reed (Kelley) of Williamsport, Taryn Trimmer (Jerrod) of New Oxford and Trena Franklin (Jamie) of West Chester; seven great-grandchildren, Cole and Knox Reed, Morgan, Rowan and Taylor Trimmer, and Remy and Milena Franklin.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert K. Bartley; five brothers and four sisters; and a son-in-law, Thomas Reed.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Montoursville Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Williamsport Home for their care and compassion.

Online condolences may be made on Bertha’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Bertha Bartley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



