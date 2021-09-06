Williamsport -- Berniece Ayers Funk, age 81, passed away in her sleep at the Williamsport Home on August 31, 2021. She now has joined her daughter Diann Ellen Bateman Becker, her parents Robert John Ayers and Ethel Mary Hawk Ayers and her beloved husband Lester Funk in the heavenly choir.

She was born on February 1, 1940 in Williamsport, Pa., graduated from Williamsport High School class of 1958 and was a resident Lycoming County for most of her 81 years. She was married to her true love, Lester Funk on August 10, 2002, and he preceded her in death on May 13, 2019.

She worked most of her life as a bookkeeper for several small businesses, concurrently raising her three children. A creative person, she sewed unique Halloween costumes for her children, was a Cub Scout den mother and made mother-daughter clothes. A dedicated Christian, Berniece had outstanding alto voice and sang in the choirs of the different United Methodist Churches as her location in the county changed.

A lover of travel she was always ready to go. She took the trip of her lifetime to Australia along with her daughter, Diann Becker, to visit her paternal cousins. She cherished the time they spent there as Diann passed away a few years later.

Berniece was a loving and generous person, always optimistic and happy. She helped with the recovery in different floods, even going to Florida with a group of church members to help rebuild after the Hugo Hurricane. Although her life was not easy she was a happy person with a quick laugh and always ready to help someone. She had many friends and touched the hearts of all she came in contact with. She also was a very determined soul who would go to great lengths to achieve or get anything whatever she wanted.

She is survived by two sisters, Helen Biblehimer of Williamsport and Mary Ann Phillips of Walkertown, N.C., two children, Roy E (Diane) Bateman Jr. Harrisburg and Kevin (Tracy) Bateman, Clearfield, Utah. She was also blessed by four grandchildren; Trisha Chmielewski, Watsontown, Alicia Keller, Williamsport, Matthew Bateman, Harrisburg, and Ryan Bateman, of Harrisburg.

A memorial service, to honor the life of Berniece will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 9 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport The family will receive friends Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

