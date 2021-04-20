Muncy -- Bernice M. Lyons, 93, of Muncy Exchange Road, Muncy, went to be with her Lord and savior on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Watsontown Health and Rehab.

Born January 3, 1928 in Watsontown, she was the daughter of the late Allen S. and Jennie M. (Brown) Aikey. She was married to Nevin H. Lyons, Sr. on May 2, 1945 and they celebrated 64 years of marriage until his death November 16, 2009.

She was employed at Schnadig's, Montoursville for more than 25 years and attended Fairview Church of the Nazarene, Turbotville.

She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, crocheting, crossword puzzles, and going to the mall on Friday nights.

Surviving is a daughter, Nina Heimbach of Muncy; 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Josephine Fetter of New Columbia.

​Preceding her in death besides her husband were two sons, Nevin H. Lyons, Jr. in 2008 and Harold Lyons in 1986; a son-in-law, Harold Heimbach; five brothers: James, Robert, Howard, William, and Kenneth Aikey; and two sisters: Mildred Byers and Betty Jane Hubler.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Marjorie B. Fisk, her pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in White Hall Cemetery.

​In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in her memory be made to Fairview Church of the Nazarene, 4477 Muncy Exchange Road, Turbotville, PA 17772.

To share a memory and send the family a condolence message, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.