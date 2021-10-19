Jersey Shore -- Bernice K. "Bunny" Bierly, 103, passed away October 15, 2021 at Anna Maria of Aurora, Ohio.

Born June 1, 1918 in Jersey Shore, she was the daughter of Louis E. "Dick" Kohr and the former Tacie I. "Tessie" Myers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Charles W. "Charlie" Bierly Sr. in; and her brother, H. Dale Kohr in 1961.

Bunny graduated from Jersey Shore High School in 1936. For a few years before her marriage, she clerked at the local JJ Newberry Store. An accomplished seamstress, she enjoyed arts and crafts, gardening, and volunteering at her church, St. John's Lutheran. In service to her family and community, Bunny was a Cub Scout Leader and a JSHS Band Mother. She was a member of PTA, Rotary Anns, and the Ivanhoe Chapter 28 Order of the Eastern Star. As a widow, Bunny bravely moved, at age 76, to Columbus, Georgia in November 1994, where she became a member of the Morningside Baptist Church.

Bunny was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Surviving are her two children and their wives, Charles W. (Joan) Bierly Jr. of Red Bank, N.J. and Gerald L. "Jerry" (Raelynn) Bierly of Streetsboro, Ohio. She leaves behind two grandsons, Reid A. (Amanda) Bierly of San Jose, California and Mark S. (Lisa) Bierly of Warren, N.J.; one granddaughter, Kallen E. (Sean) Bierly O'Connor of Fairsborn, Ohio; and two great-granddaughters, Alicia N. Bierly and Lydia G. Bierly, both of San Jose, California.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 12 p.m. at the Jersey Shore Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either Samaritan's Purse (www.samaritanspurse.org) or the ASPCA (www.aspca.org), two great organizations that Bunny often supported.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

