Williamsport -- Bernice A. Hockman, 88, of Williamsport died Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the Gatehouse.

Born May 5, 1933 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Leslie and Gladys (Tice) Lord.

Bernice was a graduate of Williamsport High School. She retired from the former Bailey Meters.

Bernice was an avid bowler and bowled in many leagues throughout the area. She also enjoyed playing cards, bingo and attending Crosscutter games. Bernice was a cat lover and will be missed by her Ya-Ya Sisters.

Bernice was a member of Newberry Church of Christ.

Surviving is her daughter, Vicki Harmon (Stockett) of Ocean Pines, Md; brother, Walt Lord of Williamsport; grandchildren, Meg Thompson (Matt) and Becky Harding (Mark); great grandchildren, Zoey and Zack Harding and Logan and Abby Thompson, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hockman; a son, Stephen Hockman and siblings, Charles Lord, Vida Hiller, Gladys McCloskey and Arlene Wood.

A gathering for family and friends to celebrate the life of Bernice will be held at noon on Friday at Cutters Cove at Muncy Bank Ballpark Historic Bowman Field, 1700 W 4th St, Williamsport. Please use the entrance on the third base side of the field.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Susquehanna Health Foundation, C/O The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

