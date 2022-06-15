Williamsport — Bernardine C. “Bernie” Lutz, died on Saturday June 11, 2022 at the age 103 in Williamsport.

She was born in 1918 in Danville, Pa. and relocated to Williamsport where she married and raised her family. She was the daughter of Andrew and Mary Schelb and had 6 brothers and sisters.

Bernie was a woman of many talents. She volunteered in the community her whole life and she effortlessly shared her love, kindness, and wisdom. She married Joe Lutz on August 30, 1941 and raised 5 children, Bernette (George), Joseph (Vicky), Kathryn (Edward), Mary (Jeffrey), and Teresa. She is also survived by son in law Louis Mauro.

Bernie and Joe met after catching each other’s eye through the window of the Narrow Fabric. One date turned into a lifetime of love, laughter, fun, adventure, and so much happiness. Her life reflected the joy she had for Joe, her children, and her 11 grandchildren: George J. & Bernette K. Fitzgerald, Jason Joseph Justin & Jordan Lutz, Erinn Igarashi, Evan & Abby Crouse, Louie & Michael Mauro; 12 great grandchildren, Julie, Connor, Nathan, Cecelia, Cassidy, Brigid, Brogan, Bryan, Scarlet Rose, Savannah, Talan, and Mickela; and extended family.

In addition to her parents and husband Joe, Bernie is preceded in death by daughter Teresa I. Mauro; granddaughter Bernette K. Fitzgerald; brothers Andrew and Joseph Schelb; and sisters Marcella, Teresa, Monica, and Sister Mary Schelb I.H.M.

The family will accept friends and family one hour prior to the service, from 9-10 a.m. on June 17 in the Saint Boniface church narthex.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport, with Rev. Robert J. Antonelli officiating.

The family will provide the flowers. They suggest memorial donations be made in Bernie’s name to Susquehanna Foundation for the benefit of Susquehanna Family Hospice, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport PA, 17701.

The family would also like to give a very special thanks to the staff at Valley View Nursing Center and The Williamsport Home.

