Clarkstown -- Bernard L. “Shooky” Shook, Sr., 81, of Clarkstown passed peacefully surrounded by his family, Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the Embassy of Loyalsock.

Born March 21, 1940 in Muncy, he was the son of the late W. Kenneth and Myrtle L. (Derr) Shook. On August 7, 1960 he married the former Helen Williams, who survives. Together they celebrated 60 years of marriage.

Shooky was a graduate of Muncy High School. He received an associate degree from Kenworth Technical Institute in 1971. Shook previously worked as a diesel mechanic. He owned and operated Shook's Auto Sales, Clarkstown for 27 years, retiring in 2006.

He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church, Clarkstown.

Earlier in life, Shooky was an avid gun collector. He loved hunting and fishing.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three children, Annette Bezri and her significant other, Bob Garrett, of Williamsport, Susan Vanorder, of Williamsport and Bernard Jr. and Amber (Haught) Shook, of DuBoistown; a sister, Vicki Fleury and her husband, Paul, of Clarkstown; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren and a baby boy due in June.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Ruth Ulsh.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

