Westfield -- Bernard L. Atwell, 81, of Westfield died Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Arnot Ogden Medical Center, Elmira, N.Y.

Born June 21, 1939, in Harrison Valley, he was the son of Winfield and Edna Cary Atwell. On December 8, 1956 in Potter Brook, he married the former Elaine I. Houghtaling, who survives.

He was employed as an electrician by Ingersoll-Rand and Dresser-Rand in Painted Post, N.Y. and owned and operated a dairy farm in Potter Brook.

Surviving besides his wife, Elaine, are: four children, Mitzi (Kelly) Burdick of Sabinsville, Kitty (David) Piccotti of Mountain Top, Tracy (Darcy) Atwell and Kirk Atwell, both of Westfield; eight grandchildren, Alicia, Sabrina, Mindy, Travis, Dustin, Tony, Dena, and Katelyn; 19 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; two brothers, Paul Atwell and Leland (Nancy) Atwell, both of Corning, N.Y.; two sisters, Catherine (Fred Edmister) Blaine of Corning, N.Y. and Win Atwell of Elmira, N.Y.; and nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Monday, September 21, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses, Pa. CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines apply. Burial will be private.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

