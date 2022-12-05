Williamsport, Pa. — Bernard J. “Mike” Dincher, 91, of Williamsport died peacefully Friday, December 2, 2022 at his home in Newberry.

Born April 1, 1931 in Williamsport, he was a son of Michael J. and Mary M. Cassidy Dincher. Surviving is his loving wife of 71 years Helen L. (Yoder) Dincher whom he married June 30, 1951.

Mike was a 1950 graduate of Williamsport High School, where he was class president, excelled in football, and was named to the PA All State Football team in 1950. He was highly recruited out of high school and went on to play football at the University of Kentucky for Bear Bryant. Mike was later inducted into the PA Football Hall of Fame.

Mike was instrumental in helping the Municipal Water Authority; giving correct names to roads, landmarks, and homesteads throughout the Williamsport watershed. He was able to do so because as a young lad he helped farm those lands with his relatives.

Mike also engaged in many battles at Anchor Darling Valve as he was a fierce union representative. One notable conquest was ensuring that his coworkers' wives had access to their pension upon their death. When Mike needed backup, he would enlist his nephew, another Mike Dincher, into battle. Mike retired from Darling Valve after 43 years. Mike and his brother Tom co-founded Dincher and Dincher Tree Surgeons in 1950.

He was a member of the former Ascension Church, and currently at St. Joseph the Worker Parish. Mike loved everything outdoors, especially hunting and was a charter member of the Crooked Shot Hunting Club. He enjoyed long walks in the woods with his family, wine making, and trips to Arizona to visit his family. In his later years, Mike enjoyed sitting on his porch swing, feeding birds, squirrels, and an occasional skunk. Above all else he was proud of all his children and their families, and felt blessed to have them all.

Surviving in addition to his wife Helen, are five children Barbara J. Cellini (Mark) of Williamsport, Thomas Dincher (Susan) of Williamsport, Rita DelGrippo (Joseph) of Williamsport, Constance Howard (Bart) of Montoursville, and Joseph Dincher (Michelle) of Williamsport, 21 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren and a sister-in-law Mary Patricia Dincher.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sarah Jane Dincher, a brother, Thomas M. Dincher, a daughter Judith Ann Burkholder Young; three grandchildren Sara E. Cellini, Michael J. Cellini, and Abram L. Howard.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at St. Joseph the Worker Parish 702 West Fourth St. Williamsport. A viewing will be held from 6 - 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at Sanders Mortuary 821 Diamond St., Williamsport.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Mike’s name may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Parish 711 West Edwin St. Williamsport, PA or St. Jude’s Children Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Special thank you to UPMC Hospice, doctors, nurses, The Gatehouse and especially Chanell Harmon his personal caregiver. Mike was a man of faith and of family and when he left a conversation it was always “Jesus I Trust in You”.

Online condolences may be made on Mike’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

