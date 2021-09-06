Montoursville -- Bernard J. Fedroff, 90, of Montoursville passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at The Gatehouse at Divine Providence Hospital of Williamsport.

Bernard was born May 25, 1931, in Danville and was the son of the late Stephen W. and the late Mary (Barrett) Fedroff. He married Margaret “Peggy” R. Richlin on July 2, 1988 and shared 33 years of marriage.

Bernard served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Bernard was friendly to all and always enjoyed sharing a joke or two. He enjoyed woodwork and made several items, a favorite being an outdoor bench and swing. He enjoyed playing his guitar and sharing his talent at church. He especially liked playing the music of Johnny Cash.

He is survived by his wife Margaret R. (Richlin) Fedroff, a daughter, three sons, three stepsons, two stepdaughter-in-laws, a sister: Isabella Troxell of Williamsport, a step-granddaughter, step-grandson and by a step-great granddaughter.

In addition to his parents, Bernard was predeceased by several brothers and sisters.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

