Montgomery, Pa. Bernard E. Morrison, 93, affectionately known as “Bernie,” beloved husband, father, and “Pap,” went to his heavenly home on February 22, 2023, just two months short of his 94th birthday.

Born April 8, 1929, Bernie was the son of the late Robert E. and Sara A. Springer Morrison of Watsontown, Pa. He graduated from Watsontown High School in 1947 where he played football on the first established team at the school his senior year. He would often say that he wished he could have played longer as he thought he might be pretty good at it and would have gotten even better.

Bernie married his lifelong partner, Marlene Ditty, on March 17, 1948, and together they built a home on Penn Street in Montgomery, Pa. where they lived for over 63 years and raised their two sons and daughter.

Bernie is the last of four generations of bricklayers and stone masons in the Morrison family. Throughout the state of Pennsylvania, the Morrison men have had their hands on numerous commercial buildings, bridges, homes, and fireplaces.

Bernie learned the trade as a young boy of 14 as he worked along side his father. He would continue in his trade well into his 70s, much like his father and grandfathers before him. He was also a member of Bricklayers Union B.A.C. Chapter 19 Local 5.

Bernie truly loved the game of baseball as he was a lifelong fan of the Philadelphia Phillies. He was also a faithful follower of the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Before he retired, Bernie took up the game of golf in his late 50s and continued to play well into his late 80s, often walking 18 holes, carrying his clubs for the exercise. Some of his fondest memories were the time spent playing with his grandsons.

Bernie was a member of St. John’s Lutheran – Brick Church as well as a lifelong member of the former Christ Lutheran Church, Montgomery.

Surviving Bernie are his son David Morrison and wife Cindy, daughter, LuAnn Habuda and husband David, and daughter-in-law Kim Morrison; six grandchildren, Joshua, Matt and his wife Sarah, Collin, Chris and his wife Rachel, Jamie and her husband Eric, Sara Beth, and her husband Randy; and eight great-grandchildren, Isaac, Levi, Blake, Ethan, Harper, James, Declan, and Andreya.

Bernie was preceded in death by his best friend and true love, Marlene Y. Morrison, his wife of 69 years, son, Stephen W. Morrison, two brothers Ned E. Morrison and John R. Morrison, and two sisters, Barbara J. Dietrich and Roberta Morrison.

The family acknowledges that Bernie has left an invaluable mark on his family through his unwavering devotion and love of their Mother, his tireless work ethic and dedication to his family, and the amazing example of strength, kindness, and love to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family would like to personally thank Vicki Faro for her many years of care she gave to both Bernie and Marlene.

To honor Bernie’s wishes, there will be no memorial service. We invite you to celebrate Bernie’s life and memories with the family by sharing expressions of sympathy at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that any memorial donations or contributions be made to Allied Services Hospice, Memories Forever Tree of Life at 511 Morgan Hwy, Scranton, Pa 18508.

