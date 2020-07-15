Williamsport -- Bernadine K. Baltzer, 89, of Williamsport passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at home.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Donald L. Baltzer whom she married on May 23, 1951.

Born April 5, 1931 in South Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Beaver and Elizabeth Kitchen.

Bernadine was a graduate of South Williamsport High School and worked as an Office manager for Beltone and Elvira. She enjoyed knitting, needlework, bowling, and baking treats for her family. Bernadine was a lover of all animals, especially her two dachshunds who she enjoyed sharing walks around town with. Above all else she was always a fair and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, showing tremendous care for her family and husband.

Surviving are two sons, Jeffrey W. Baltzer (Maryanne), of Florida and Robin A. “Rob” Baltzer (Tammy), of Maryland; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild with another on the way; several nieces and nephews; a friend, Sue Evans; and her beloved dachshunds, Heidi and Missy.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family with burial in Wildwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bernadines’s name may be made to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

