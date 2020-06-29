Lock Haven -- Bereneice Elaine (Fisher) Hill of Lock Haven died peacefully at home on Saturday, June 27, 2020. She was 94 years old.

She was born in 1925 in Flemington, Clinton County and was the daughter of the late Charles Fisher and Hazel (Walker) Fisher.

Bereneice was a long-time member of the Avis Methodist Church. She worked at Woolrich Woolen Mills, Bobbie Brooks, and West Company from which she retired in 1988. Bereneice “Sis” loved to go shopping with her sisters to add to her enormous collection of shoes. She also enjoyed cooking for large family gatherings, like picnics and holidays.

Surviving are 4 children; Bernard, Jr., Bonnie, Bruce and Barbara, 11 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 22 great-great grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings; Joyce (Fisher) Duggan, Clara (Fisher) Gingery, James Fisher and Sue (Fisher) Walizer.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bernard Hill, Sr., one son; Barry Hill and her siblings; Harold Fisher, Delmar Fisher and George Fisher.

There will be a public viewing 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore. Following the viewing, the immediate family will go to Rest Haven Memorial park for burial.

