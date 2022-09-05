Montgomery — Benjamin M. Fox, 78, of Montgomery died Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at the Gatehouse, Williamsport.

He was born January 4, 1944 in Williamsport, a son of the late Robert M. and Marjorie (Soars) Fox. On August 13, 1983, he married the former Dolly A. Tompkins, who preceded him in death on August 10, 2022. Together they celebrated nearly 39 years of marriage.

Ben worked for the former Sprout Waldron, now Andritz, Muncy, retiring after more than 20 years.

He loved tinkering with anything mechanical, especially his cars. Ben also enjoyed working on his house and farming.

Surviving are three sons and two daughters-in-law, Ben and Lorena Fox, of Woodstock, Illinois, Ed and Mitzi Fox, of Montoursville and Nick Holliday, of Montgomery; one daughter and son-in-law, Lorrie and Mike Chaapel, of Williamsport; one sister, Peg Williams, of Muncy; 12 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Tilly and Margie.

The family is planning a memorial service to be held at a later date.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com

