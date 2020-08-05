Elimsport -- Benjamin H. Tilburg, Jr., 89, of Elimsport passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020.

Born November 22, 1930, he was a son of the late Benjamin H., Sr., and Pearl C. (Buss) Tilburg.

Surviving are a sister, Deanie Rhone; sister-in-law, Dorothy Tilburg; and many caring nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, John R. Tilburg; sisters, Mary Elizabeth Morehart and Elsie Grace Crain; and a niece Grace Tilburg Rizzo.

A private graveside service will be held at Elimsport Cemetery at the convenience of the family with Pastor Michael Hill of the Elimsport Valley United Methodist Parish officiating.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Aristacare and the UPMC Home Health and Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.