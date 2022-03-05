Williamsport -- Benjamin Allen Liebersohn, 39, of Williamsport passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022, while scuba diving in Guam with friends.

Benjamin was born March 28, 1982 in Takoma Park, Maryland, and is the son of Robert D. and Roberta “Robin” E. (Thomas) Liebersohn of Williamsport. Benjamin married Andrea J. Woodling on April 29, 2017 (Burger Day!) and shared 4 wonderful years of marriage.

Benjamin served his country honorably and received multiple medals in the Army Reserves serving with the 307th Military Police Company during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He attended Fairlawn Community Church of Cogan Station. Benjamin worked for Plexsum Staffing Solutions as an RN at many institutions including The Williamsport Hospital, Wilkes Barre General, and Mt. Nittany, to name a few. Concurrently for the past year he worked as a Nurse Practitioner for Clinton County Correctional Facilities.

Benjamin enjoyed scuba diving, photography, biking, judo, hunting, getting tattooed, and spending time with his friends, family, and kids.

Benjamin is survived by his wife, Andrea J. (Woodling) Liebersohn; his children, Ryleigh, Dawson, Alayna, Madelyn, and their sister Morgan (David) Hassler, Tyler (Abby James), Kylie, Ayden, and their mother Tiffany (Mark Ritter II) Liebersohn, and Ebyn, the littlest Liebersohn; his parents, Robert D. and “Robin” E. (Thomas) Liebersohn; a sister, Jessica (Shawn Anderson) Liebersohn; a brother, Andrew “Drew” (Kari Dandley) Liebersohn; two grandchildren, Jackson Hassler and Ophelia James; as well as numerous other family and friends.

Funeral Services will be held 12 noon on Monday, March 7, at Fairlawn Community Church, 353 Pleasant Hill Rd., Cogan Station, with Pastor Steve P. Cutter officiating. Burial will be private. Friends and Family may call from 10-12 on Monday at the church. All are welcome and encouraged to join family for lunch immediately following service to share memories and good food together.

In Benjamin’s memory, and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairlawn Community Church or The Liebersohn GoFundMe.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.



