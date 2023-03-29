Williamsport, Pa. — Ben Elwood Zeafla, 79, of Williamsport passed on March 26, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.

He was born in Liberty on March 11, 1944, the youngest son to the late Louis and Bernice (Farnham) Zeafla.

Ben worked at Textron, the former Avco Lycoming, for 55 years and lived in the Williamsport area for the majority of his life.

He was a member of Ivy Lodge #106 where he was a past Master Mason, and was a 32nd degree Mason with the Valley of Williamsport Scottish Rite for 35 years, where he received the Meritorious service award in 2018, an award given to nominated members who have provided service to all sects of the Scottish Rite. Ben served as the Grand Master of the former Lodge 397, now Lodge 106, in 1995, 2001, 2015, and 2016. In addition, he was a Past High Priest of Lycoming Royal Arch Chapter #220; Past Thrice Illustrious Master Adoniram Council #26 in Williamsport; was a Past Commander of Baldwin Chapter #22 Knights Templar of Williamsport; and was a member of the Knights of the York Cross of Honor. He was also an avid hunter when he was younger.

Ben was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, the former Angela M. Casale, who passed on May 12, 2022.

Ben is survived by his sons, Randall “Randy” (Gina) Zeafla of Kentucky and Steven Zeafla of Tennessee; grandson Cody A. Zeafla and his fiancé Marisol Acosta; great-grandson Travis Allen Zeafla; brother Stewart (Marilyn) Zeafla; and sister Waneta (Jim) Crawford.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the First United Methodist Church, 2 Ross St., Williamsport PA 17701.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements. To share a memory or sign a register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.