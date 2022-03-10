Trout Run -- Becky S. Kriner (Doebler) 59, of Trout Run went to be with her Lord and Savior March 6, 2022.

She was born February 5, 1963 to the late Leon and Betty (Lewis) Doebler.

Becky worked as a health aid, always helping the elderly or disabled until 2018.

She had a kind heart and brought joy to all she knew. She enjoyed planting her garden in the spring and beautifying the yard, all while having her beloved animals by her side. Even with her severe declining health over the last year, she went above and beyond to love and serve her family.

Becky is survived by her husband, and the love of her life, Mark T. Kriner, whom they celebrated 42 years of marriage together this past February 3, 2022.

Becky is also survived by her three children, Mark Kriner Jr., Heather Kriner, and Matthew Kriner. Also her two grandchildren Alycia and Cody, and her sisters Sara Bernier and Linda Fenderson.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday March 12, 2022. Visitation will begin at 10am, with a service following at 11 a.m. at the Lycoming Centre Presbyterian Church, 656 W Creek Rd, Cogan Station, PA 17728.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with these services. To sign a register book or share a memory, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

