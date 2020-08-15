Williamsport -- Beatrice M. Stelle, 98, of Williamsport went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Rose View Center.

Born June 12, 1922 in Somerset, N.J., she was a daughter of Freeman and Mary Ida (Bray) Stelle. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Lydia Stelle and Kathryn Hendrickson, and an infant brother.

Beatrice was a member of Garden View Baptist and enjoyed rug hooking and chair caning.

She is survived by nieces and nephews, close friend Carol Strand, and her church family.

A memorial service to honor Beatrice’s life will be held 11 a.m. Monday, August 17 at Garden View Baptist 1600 Doris Ave. Williamsport.

Burial will be held privately in Wildwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Beatrice’s name may be made to Garden View Baptist Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. www.SandersMortuary.com.